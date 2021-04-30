TSS, INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other TSSI), a data center and mission critical facilities and technology services company, today announced a number of changes to its Board of Directors.



On April 27, 2021, the Board of Directors appointed Richard M. Metzler to the Board of Directors. Mr. Metzler will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Mr. Metzler is the Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star Overnight, LLC, a third-party delivery services provider. He has over 25 years of senior leadership experience within the logistics industry, specifically within parcel, freight, third-party logistics and e-commerce. Prior to his role at Lone Star Overnight, LLC, Mr. Metzler served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Austin-based uShip, Inc., an online marketplace for shipping services, from 2013 to 2018. Previously, Mr. Metzler has held leadership roles including Vice President of FedEx Logistics, CEO of APL Logistics, Executive Vice President at DHL, and Chief Commercial Officer at Greatwide Logistics.

I am excited to join the TSS board stated Mr. Metzler. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and company management to advance the evolution of TSSs business model. There are a number of opportunities for the Company to capitalize on within the data center and technology services markets. I believe my experience in logistics and mergers and acquisitions will assist the management teams efforts in further capitalizing on the many opportunities in front of the Company.

In addition to appointing Mr. Metzler to the board, the Company is announcing some other changes to its board. Daniel J. Phelps resigned from the Board of Directors effective as of April 26, 2021. Mr. Phelps has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2012. Mr. Phelps resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Companys operations, policies or practices.

Also, on April 27, 2021, Gerard J. Gallagher notified the Board of Directors that he does not intend to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Companys 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As a result of his decision, Mr. Gallaghers term as a director will expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Gallagher has served as a member of the Companys board of directors since 2007. Mr. Gallaghers decision not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Companys operations, policies or practices.

I am pleased to welcome Dick Metzler to the board. Dick is a recognized leader in the third-party logistics and fulfillment industries whose extensive commercial and corporate strategy experience will be beneficial to TSS during these exciting times for the Company, said Mr. Peter H. Woodward, chairman of the Board of Directors. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Dan and Jerry for their many years of service and contributions to the Company and its board. We wish them both well in their future endeavors.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSSs services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management and IT reseller and procurement services. www.tssiusa.com

