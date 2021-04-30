Despegar Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020





Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (Despegar), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on April 30, 2021 and is available on Despegars web site: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.despegar.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx or at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.









Investors can receive a printed copy of this report, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting Natalia Nirenberg at [email protected]









About Despegar.com









Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.









Despegars websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 690,000 accommodation options, as well as more than 1,260 car rental agencies and approximately 200 destination services suppliers with more than 7,500 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.





