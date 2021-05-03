Dyal Capital Partners' Funds Receive Investor Consents Required for Strategic Combination with Owl Rock Capital Group to form Blue Owl

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyal Capital Partners today announced that the investors in the funds it manages provided the required consents to permit the closing of its pending strategic combination with Owl Rock Capital Group and Altimar Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: ATAC). Additionally, the Securities and Exchange Commission has declared effective the S-4 filed by Altimar, the special purpose acquisition company buying the merged company to form Blue Owl Capital.

Owl Rock announced in March an overwhelming majority of affirmative votes from shareholders of each of its four requisite business development companies to approve the business combination.

Owl Rock, Dyal and Altimar agreed in December to form Blue Owl, a differentiated $50.9 billion AUM alternative asset manager with industry leading franchises in two of the fastest growing areas of alternative asset management: Direct Lending and GP Capital Solutions. The Dyal Capital Partners funds are currently part of Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager.

Sean Ward, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Dyal Capital Partners said: "We greatly appreciate the broad support we received from our investors and other parties with whom we have engaged during this process. We look forward to finalizing this transaction and strengthening our position as a leading private markets capital partner and investment manager."

Michael Rees, Head of Dyal Capital Partners, said: "We are excited about the benefits we believe Blue Owl will deliver for our stakeholders, including the support we will offer financial sponsors and private companies as they continue to serve as an engine of growth for the broader economy."

Rees will be co-president of Blue Owl alongside Owl Rock Co-Founder and President Marc Lipschultz. Management believes that Blue Owl will offer public investors a uniquely attractive way to gain exposure to the alternative asset management sector through its potential combination of strong growth and margins with a focus on permanent capital and fee related earnings (FRE). Specifically, 91% of Blue Owl's $50.9 billion in AUM will be permanent capital and the company initially will derive all its distributable earnings from FRE, which allows for enhanced predictability of earnings.

A special meeting of stockholders of Altimar to approve the business combination between Dyal Capital Partners and Owl Rock Capital Group is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET. If the proposals at the special meeting are approved, the business combination is expected to close on May 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Blue Owl is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "OWL" following the anticipated close of the business combination.

About Owl Rock

Owl Rock Capital Group, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based alternative asset manager with approximately $27.1 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Owl Rock's platform consists of multiple investment funds and products including business development companies. Owl Rock is comprised of a team of seasoned investment professionals with significant and diverse experience from some of the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions. Owl Rock's relationship-oriented approach to investing seeks to provide companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions and support their growth needs with certainty, speed and transparency throughout the entire investment process. For more information, please visit us at www.owlrock.com.

About Dyal Capital Partners

Dyal Capital Partners seeks to acquire minority equity stakes in and provide financing to established alternative asset managers. With over a decade of experience transacting with institutional financial firms, Dyal has completed over 50 equity and debt transactions and manages approximately $23.8 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of December 31, 2020. Central to Dyal's success is our Business Services Platform (the "BSP"). The BSP is a team that provides strategic support to underlying management company partners in various areas, primarily including capital strategy and advisory services. Part of Neuberger Berman, the Dyal team is located in New York, London, and Hong Kong.

