Portman Ridge Finance Corporation to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ( PTMN) (the Company) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.



By Phone: To access the call, please dial (866) 757-5630 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 8793222.



A replay of this conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7 through May 14. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 8793222. By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Companys website shortly after the call.

About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ( PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridges middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridges investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridges filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

