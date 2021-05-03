Partner Communications Announces The Results Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The AGM resolutions with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated March 25, 2021, that was sent in connection with the AGM (the "Proxy Statement"), were as follows:

(1) Approval of the re-appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, independent certified public accountants in Israel and a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited group, as the Company's auditor for the period ending at the close of the next annual general meeting;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(2) Discussion of the auditor's remuneration for the year ended December 31, 2020, as determined by the Audit Committee and by the Board of Directors, and the report of the Board of Directors with respect to the remuneration paid to the auditor and its affiliates for the year ended December 31, 2020;

No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

(3) Discussion of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the report of the Board of Directors for such period;

No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

(4) Approval of the re-election of the following directors to the Company's Board of Directors until the close of the next annual general meeting: Mr. Richard Hunter, Mr. Yehuda Saban, Mr. Yossi Shachak, Mr. Ori Yaron and Mr. Shlomo Zohar;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(5) Approval of the re-appointment of Dr. Jonathan Kolodny as an external director (Dahatz);

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1360402/2/0 or the report on Form 6-K at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001096691/000117891321001165/zk2125816.htm.

