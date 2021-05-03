Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.51 per share and the market cap of $3.9 billion, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is shown in the chart below.

Because Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 18.4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.58, which is in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is fair. This is the debt and cash of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.5 billion and earnings of $0.585 a share. Its operating margin is 22.83%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is 18.4%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 28.5%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS's ROIC is 17.58 while its WACC came in at 5.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.