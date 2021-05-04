Logo
Covanta Holding Corporation to Attend Institutional Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 3, 2021

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company"), a world leader in sustainable waste management and renewable energy, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in May and June:

Covanta Logo (PRNewsFoto/Covanta)

Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 5th. Bradford Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at 11:15AM (Eastern). Bradford Helgeson and Dan Mannes, Vice President of Investor Relations will also be holding virtual meetings during the event.

UBS Virtual Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8th. Bradford Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at 2:00PM (Eastern). Bradford Helgeson and Dan Mannes, Vice President of Investor Relations will also be holding virtual meetings at the event.

Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 9th. Bradford Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at 8:40AM (Eastern). Bradford Helgeson and Dan Mannes, Vice President of Investor Relations will also be holding virtual meetings at the event.

Stifel Waste 360 Investor Summit on Monday, June 28th. Derek Veenhof, Chief Operating Officer and Bradford Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at 3:25PM (Eastern). Bradford Helgeson and Dan Mannes, Vice President of Investor Relations will also be holding virtual meetings at the event.

Live webcasts of Covanta's presentation will be available for the conferences and can be found in the Investor Relations Events & Presentations section of the Covanta website at https://investors.covanta.com/events-and-presentations.

About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation, its subsidiaries and joint ventures or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements. For additional information see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 10-K, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-holding-corporation-to-attend-institutional-investor-conferences-301282371.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

