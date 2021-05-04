Check Point Software Technologies Launches Global Cloud Academy Education

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced the launch of Check Point Cloud Academy in partnership with its Platinum Elite ATC Partners - Arrow Electronics, Red Education and Westcon Security. Check Point Software is the first security solutions provider to address the knowledge gap in the industry by offering a dedicated certified education program specializing in cloud security globally. Open to Check Point Softwares partners and IT professionals, the program will also provide attendees with opportunities for career development as the global demand for cloud security professionals continues to grow.



As part of the Check Point Cloud Academy, Check Point Softwares Platinum Elite Partners Arrow Electronics, Red Education and Westcon Security - will offer a two-day Check Point Certified Cloud Specialist Program (CCCS). CCCS provides an understanding of the basic concepts and skills necessary to configure and deploy Check Point CloudGuard IaaS on platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud.

According to our 2021 Security Report, last year saw organizations digital transformation advance by over five years in response to the global pandemic. Yet, cloud security remains a major concern for 75% of all enterprises1. Through Check Point Cloud Academy, we will leverage our technology experience and research to equip IT professionals with the skillset and best practices they need to protect organizations in the cloud, said Shay Solomon, Director of Cyber Security Knowledge and Business Development, Check Point Software Technologies.

Arrow has been offering training to the industry for decades, said Jacques Assant, Education Business Director for Arrows enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA. In the past year, we witnessed more organizations leveraging the cloud as a result of the pandemic driving remote work. Now more than ever, IT professionals are looking to skill up in this area to remain relevant. Arrow is pleased to be part of Check Point Softwares global commitment to cloud education and certification, and looks forward to offering its cloud training and certification program in 15 locations in EMEA.

Having delivered courses to over 75,000 learners since 2005, Red Education is a leader in specialist training and professional services for the IT community. Mike Baird, Managing Director of Red Education, which has witnessed a growing demand for cloud security training, said, When technology adoption outpaces the skills needed to support change, enterprises become even more exposed to cybersecurity risk. Through Cloud Academy, Check Point and Red Education are addressing this gap by offering education and certification to businesses in 25 locations across Asia Pacific and the Americas. We are honored to be a part of this program as a Platinum Elite Partner and Authorized Training Centre.

As a leading global IT distributor for over 30 years, Westcon delivers quality learning services aligned with the needs of the industry. Daniel Hurel, VP Cyber Security and Next Generation Solutions EMEA, Westcon said, Westcon Security is pleased to be a part of Check Point Cloud Academy. Cloud adoption continues to grow in the EMEA region, and cybercriminals are adopting more sophisticated methods of attack. Organisations want to stay protected in the cloud but need the relevant skills and tools to do so. Education and certification in this key area will remain a focus, and we will offer Check Point Softwares certification program in seven locations in EMEA as part of our commitment to supporting businesses cloud security needs.

Check Point Softwares Platinum Elite ATC recognition level is a status that training partners earn to be in the top tier of its certification training program. Arrow ECS, Westcon Security and Red Education each received the Platinum Elite status for their quality training services. They also led the way in delivering training courses focused on cloud security.

Check Point Education

Check Point Software Technologies partners leading training organizations in the industry to deliver innovative cyber content through certification training, gamified learning opportunities, online courses and more. It offers programs and certification training around security for cloud, mobile, endpoints, network and infrastructure to people across all segments, including students, IT professionals and channel partners to close the gap in cybersecurity skills and meet global demand for it. Check Point has over 100 authorized training centers in 60 locations delivering training in 20 languages. The Secure Academy Program collaborates with more than 100 universities to deliver training in over 40 countries. To date, over 40,000 students have skilled up on Check Point technologies through massive open online courses including EDX, Coursera, Udemy and Cybrary. In addition, Check Point offers a CISO academy program in collaboration with ISC2 and ISACA as well as the Hacking Point program globally for security experts to master Pen Testing and Cyber Security techniques via 10 unique cyber ranges, escape rooms and more.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point Infinitys portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industrys most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

1 Check Point 2021 Security Report