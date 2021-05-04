Good Hemp Receives Certification From The US Hemp Authority For Good Hemp Wellness Products

PR Newswire

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Hemp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets:

Good Hemp Wellness obtains USHA Certification to ensure consumers with the best possible hemp and CBD products.

Implemented in 2018, USHA Certification ensures that hemp producers adhere to the highest standards, implement the best practices, and provide consumers with the best possible hemp and CBD products through self-regulation. Third-party audits verify that farmers, processors, and individual brands follow the program's standards allowing consumers to make educated purchasing decisions.

Issued by FoodChain ID, the USHA Certification covers topics such as maintaining a quality management system, meeting both ISO and cGMP standards, implementing standard operating procedures, ensuring compliance with relevant Federal regulations, and practicing ethical hemp farming practices. Gaining one of the most prestigious hemp certifications in the nation, Good Hemp joins the ranks of other high-profile CBD manufacturers, including Barlean's, Bluebird Botanicals, Charlotte's Web, and Elixinol.

Dr. Jason Minsky, DC, managing partner of the the Company's Good Hemp Wellness division and partially-owned subsidiary, stated, "We are thrilled that our product meets the requirements to be certified by the United States Hemp Authority. When we set out to bring a quality CBD product to the market, this was a requirement that we knew we had to meet. Our official certification gets us one step closer to our plan to roll out nationwide next month."

Targeting his expansive chiropractic network contacts along the East coast, Dr. Minsky plans to start taking pre-orders for the 25mg Good Hemp Wellness Soft Gels starting on May 15, 2021. The soft gel's proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation allows for rapid absorption and high bioavailability of the novel new supplement, making it well suited for chiropractic care in the Company's opinion.

"Achieving this certification from the beginning of Good Hemp Wellness shows the importance of quality in our product. The Wellness team carefully selected high quality products to take to market, and I think this certification shows the focus our team is putting on being a leader in the health and wellness industry," stated Bill Alessi, CEO of Good Hemp, Inc.

About Good Hemp Products



Good Hemp, Inc.'s beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. These products are available online from Amazon and goodhempinc.com

Good Hemp Wellness will be launching with a line of cannabidiol gel caps consisting of a fast-acting, proprietary, self-emulsifying formulation aimed at providing consumers with American-made CBD products they can trust.

Diamond Creek manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from high quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Available in three sizes: 1 gallon, 1 liter and 500 mL bottles. Visit www.diamondcreekwater.com for more information.

FDA Disclaimer



The CBD softgel and beverage products and the statements made about them in this press release have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-hemp-receives-certification-from-the-us-hemp-authority-for-good-hemp-wellness-products-301282682.html

SOURCE Good Hemp Inc.