Forrester Debuts Next-Generation B2B Revenue Waterfall To Help Firms Accelerate Revenue Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Forrester Debuts Next-Generation B2B Revenue Waterfall To Help Firms Accelerate Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Increase in complex buying scenarios and heightened focus on customer retention necessitate including existing customers in the demand mix

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) released the latest version of its B2B Revenue Waterfall, formerly known as the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall, to plan and measure progress against both net new and existing customer opportunities. Unveiled at B2B Summit North America, the updated model will help firms accelerate opportunity development and revenue growth. Using the new model, firms can drive new pipeline and revenue opportunities in current accounts, turn buyers into advocates, and fuel demand generation activities such as attracting net new buyers' attention and accelerating deal closing.

According to Forrester, a sales- and marketing-aligned demand management process leads to better conversion rates (pipeline-to-close ratio) and higher average deal sizes. This year's Forrester B2B Buying Study shows that more than 80% of purchases now involve complex buying scenarios: consensus scenarios where 95% of current purchases involve three or more people across two or more departments, and committee scenarios where strategic purchases include multiple people and departments across the organization and require executive oversight. With buying groups becoming the norm, sales and marketing functions need to work even more closely to understand and engage with all decision-makers involved in making purchases.

Additionally, before COVID-19, fewer than a third of B2B marketers prioritized customer retention as a measure of marketing success. However, customer retention and expansion are perceived as more important to achieving business growth in tough economic times. An anticipated 75% of B2B marketers will focus their demand generation tactics on customer retention and enrichment this year, a 16% increase from 2020. Currently, though, fewer than half of organizations are tracking customer retention opportunities in their Waterfall models.

An industry standard for B2B organizations to define their demand management processes, the latest iteration of the B2B Revenue Waterfall expands upon the Demand Unit Waterfall to target buying groups and consider existing clients in the overall demand plan. Forrester's B2B Revenue Waterfall adds renewal, cross-sell, and upsell opportunities as new opportunity types in the target opportunities stage. By evaluating conversion rates and costs for each opportunity type, B2B marketing and sales leaders can identify the optimal mix of opportunities, allocate resources, and plan and measure their performance accordingly.

"The new role of marketing and sales is to help buyers progress through their buying journey not push leads through a funnel or pipeline," said Monica Behncke, VP, Group Research Director, Forrester. "Forrester's B2B Revenue Waterfall broadens the demand mix to include both new and current customer sales opportunities to drive the performance of organizations' revenue engines. New B2B opportunities can cycle down through the Revenue Waterfall in a way that optimizes marketing and selling resources, while successful 'won' deals are recycled back up to become retention and upsell opportunities. This offers B2B organizations holistic and consistent insights into what their overall business health looks like."

Resources:

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:
Ira Kantor
Public Relations
Forrester Research, Inc.
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-debuts-next-generation-b2b-revenue-waterfall-to-help-firms-accelerate-revenue-growth-301282652.html

SOURCE Forrester

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)