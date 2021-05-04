Logo
FundX Investment Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company FundX Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FundX Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, FundX Investment Group, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FundX Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundx+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FundX Investment Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 524,556 shares, 25.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 825.21%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 106,272 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.86%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 140,696 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  4. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 93,899 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.49%
  5. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 42,624 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 31,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 93,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 86,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.702600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 39,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 13,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

FundX Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 23,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 825.21%. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.13%. The holding were 524,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

FundX Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 33.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

FundX Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.



