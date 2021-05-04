Logo
Appointment of Anthony Uhrick as Vice President Sales Americas at Neonode

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 4, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today announced the appointment of Anthony Uhrick as Vice President Sales AMER.

Mr. Uhrick is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the touch screen industry developing business for early market leaders such as 3M Touch Systems, Planar, and Smart Technologies. His career has focused on emerging interactive technology with extensive experience in developing new markets, creating partner relationships, managing product promotion and launches, and sales channel development.

Mr. Uhrick holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration and Finance from California State University, Northridge and a M.Sc. in Environmental Science from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.

The recruitment of Mr. Uhrick is part of a strategy and organization update targeting an increased focus on the company's contactless touch business and on current market opportunities in North America, Asia, as well as in Europe. A key point in this update is that the business area organization Neonode established during 2020 is replaced by a regional sales organization.

In the new organization Mr. Uhrick will assume the role Vice President Sales AMER and will lead Neonode's sales work in the Americas. Johan Swartz, who previously led our business area HMI Products, will assume the role Vice President Sales APAC and will lead the company's sales work in Asia and Pacific. Jonas Wrn, who previously led our business area HMI Solutions, will assume the role Vice President Sales EMEA and lead the company's sales work in Europe, Middle East and Africa. These changes are effective immediately.

"I am very pleased to have Anthony join our team. Anthony's extensive experience and track record in the touch screen industry and in B2B sales is a perfect fit to grow our business in the Americas. Further, the new regional sales organization will increase our customer focus and our ability to meet the market demands in all three regions, which will help us accelerate our topline growth," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +1 925 768 0620

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/appointment-of-anthony-uhrick-as-vice-president-sales-americas-at-neonode,c3339875

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3339875/1412388.pdf

Appointment of Anthony Uhrick as VP Sales Americas at Neonode

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appointment-of-anthony-uhrick-as-vice-president-sales-americas-at-neonode-301283355.html

SOURCE Neonode

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)