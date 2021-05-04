Logo
ALYI EV Ecosystem Energized By Ethereum Ascent With Dedicated Revolt Token Partitioned On Ethereum Blockchain

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 4, 2021

DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today highlighted the recent performance of Ethereum and confirmed that the Revolt Token altcoin backing ALYI's Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem Strategy is partitioned on the Ethereum Blockchain.

REVOLT (PRNewsfoto/Alternet Systems, Inc.)

Revolt Tokens can be purchased at www.RevoltToken.com.

Ethereum is the world's second largest cryptocurrency by market cap next to Bitcoin and the Ethereum price just surpassed $3,000 for the first time realizing one year growth of 1.359% compared to Bitcoin's 551% growth.

The Revolt Token opportunity is growing and evolving. Currently, Revolt Tokens can only be purchased in exchange for other cryptocurrencies or in exchange for funds delivered via a wire transfer.

RevoltTOKEN management indicates that soon Revolt Tokens will be available for purchase via a credit card transaction.

RevoltTOKEN management is also nearing the listing of Revolt Tokens on more than one cryptocurrency exchange. Soon, Revolt Tokens will be eligible for sale through one or more cryptocurrency exchanges. Likewise, Revolt Tokens will be eligible for purchase through sources other than RevoltTOKEN.

Revolt Tokens remain eligible for purchase now, prior to its cryptocurrency exchange listing.

Revolt Tokens may be purchased via wire transfer or in exchange for other cryptocurrencies.

Soon, Revolt Tokens will be available for purchase via a credit or debit card transaction.

Learn more at www.RevoltToken.com.

ALYI last week released a management update in conjunction with the recently published FY2020 Annual Report. The update includes the latest news from ALYI's cryptocurrency finance partner on its Revolt Token rollout.

In light of Tesla's success with Carbon Credits and Bitcoin, ALYI management pointed to its own Carbon Credit and Cryptocurrency strategy and the confidence in the company's direction reflected in Tesla's success.

To view ALYI's full management update from last week, follow the link below:

ALYI Releases Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Progress Review With Cryptocurrency And Conventional Financing Updates

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
[email protected]
+1-800-713-0297

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502955/REVOLT.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427788/Alternet_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg

Alternet Systems, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Alternet Systems, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-ev-ecosystem-energized-by-ethereum-ascent-with-dedicated-revolt-token-partitioned-on-ethereum-blockchain-301283468.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.

