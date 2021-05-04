Carlyle Prices $400 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carlyle Prices $400 Million Subordinated Notes Offering

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) (Carlyle) priced its offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% subordinated notes due 2061 issued by Carlyle Finance L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary. Carlyle also granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of notes within 30 days from the date hereof. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Carlyle and its indirect subsidiaries Carlyle Holdings I L.P., Carlyle Holdings II L.L.C., CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. and Carlyle Holdings III L.P. The offering is expected to close on May 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Carlyle intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, as amended (Registration No. 333-236397) on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The offering is being made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement only. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649; BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $260 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021, Carlyles purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,800 people in 29 offices across five continents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, contingencies, our dividend policy, our expected future dividend policy, the anticipated benefits from converting to a corporation and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as outlook, believes, expects, potential, continues, may, will, should, seeks, approximately, predicts, intends, plans, estimates, anticipates or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements including, but not limited to, those described under the section entitled Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 11, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This release does not constitute an offer for any Carlyle fund.

Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations
Daniel Harris
Phone: +1 (212) 813-4527
[email protected]

Media
Leigh Farris
Phone: +1 (212) 813-4815
[email protected]

OR

Brittany Berliner
Phone: +1 (212) 813-4839
[email protected]


0e8ac8cb-d41b-4ff5-81cf-32c0f25a102b
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)