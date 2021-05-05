Sage Capital Advisors,llc Buys Kellogg Co, CVS Health Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

New Purchases: IUSB,

Investment company Sage Capital Advisors,llc Current Portfolio ) buys Kellogg Co, CVS Health Corp, Leidos Holdings Inc, AT&T Inc, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells Illumina Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Capital Advisors,llc. As of 2021Q1, Sage Capital Advisors,llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,858 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% 3M Co (MMM) - 82,565 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,148 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Kellogg Co (K) - 99,619 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 805.63% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,507 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%

Sage Capital Advisors,llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 805.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 99,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 129.70%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 55,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 123.78%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 43,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 63.79%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 171,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 211.87%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 82,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91.

Sage Capital Advisors,llc sold out a holding in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $6.87.