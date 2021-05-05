Logo
New Freeze-Dried Food Brand, Sow Good, Launches With Sustainable, Plant-Based Offerings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

The New Direct-to-Consumer Brand Unveils First Product Line of Freeze-Dried Fruit & Vegetable Snacks and Smoothies

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, May 5, 2021

IRVING, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sow Good Inc. (SOWG) announced today the launch of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) freeze-dried consumer packaged good (CPG) food brand, Sow Good. Sow Good is on a mission to revolutionize the food industry by providing consumers with nutrient-dense, ethically-sourced fruit and vegetable products that help combat food waste by offering unparalleled shelf stability. Using cutting-edge freeze-drying technology to eliminate water from fruits and vegetables, Sow Good has created a crisp product that maintains the flavors found during peak harvest and preserves more than 97% of the nutrients found in fresh fruits and vegetables.

Sow Good Unveils First Product Line of Freeze-Dried Fruit & Vegetable Snacks and Smoothies

"Nearly a year ago, our initial concept for Sow Good originated from a desire to snack healthily and frequently without the burden of fresh food spoilage," says Claudia Goldfarb, co-founder and CEO of Sow Good. "Today we are thrilled to see our ideas come to fruition and to share our passion for promoting growth in our community, economy and environment with nutrient-rich food that tastes good, stays good and does good."

Sow Good launches with its first line of non-GMO products including 6 ready-to-make smoothies and 9 snacks. The smoothie lineup offers a mix of both new and familiar flavors: Aa of Relief (aa, blueberry); Mint to Be (banana, coconut, mint); and Berry Apeeling (banana, strawberry). Sow Good packaged snack lineup includes single-ingredient fruits and vegetables such as Mon Cherry (cherries); Cool Beans (edamame); and What's Apple'n (apples). Smoothies are $7.50 each and packaged snacks are $5.25 per bag.

To purchase Sow Good online or follow the company's journey, visit www.thisissowgood.com and follow @thisissowgood on Instagram and Facebook. For investor relations, please contact [email protected]. For sales, please contact [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Sow Good Inc. (OTCQB:SOWG)
Sow Good Inc. (SOWG) is dedicated to producing the highest quality and most nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry while building a brand that celebrates the importance of sustainability, the environment and our communities. Sow Good's offerings are high in nutritional value and non-GMO created using all-natural ingredients. To purchase Sow Good online or learn more, visit www.thisissowgood.com and follow @thisissowgood on Instagram and Facebook.

Sow Good Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-freeze-dried-food-brand-sow-good-launches-with-sustainable-plant-based-offerings-301284207.html

SOURCE Sow Good Inc.

