Voyager Digital and Market Rebellion to Form Online Broker Platform for Equities, Options, and Futures Trading

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Registered Broker-Dealer to Provide Brokerage for Equities, Options, and Futures Trading Capabilities

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTC: VYGVF) (FSE: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate licensed crypto-asset trading and investing brokerages, and Market Rebellion, LLC, a leading provider of trading education, content and tools for independent investors, today announced an agreement to operate a new entity focused on providing online brokerage services for equities, options, and futures.

The new entity, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary VYGR Digital Securities, LLC (a FINRA registered broker-dealer) will execute equity trades on behalf of Voyager's US based crypto-asset licensed brokerage as Voyager brings crypto to equities trading to its customer base through its highly acclaimed platforms. Additionally, Market Rebellion will introduce its large active trading community to the new entity. The business expands on the existing relationship between the companies whereby Market Rebellion, an investor in Voyager, already introduces its crypto trading community to Voyager Digital, LLC.

"Since our beginning, Voyager has always envisioned bringing multiple trading and investing products to our platforms to allow our valuable customers the ability to participate in global markets," said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager. "The development of VYGR Digital Securities, LLC supports our shared vision of making all assets interchangeable. Through the Voyager App, consumers will be empowered to trade equities, and in the future, options and futures contracts, using cryptocurrencies as their base currency."

Jon Najarian, Market Rebellion Co-Founder, said, "Our mission is to empower the independent investors we serve with the best trading tools and insights available. This alliance with Voyager is doing just that - giving our members the ability to take advantage of the same cross-trading opportunities as Wall Street professionals."

The business, which is funded equally by both parties, will bring together, as co-founders, several well-known industry veterans who have been instrumental in shaping the online brokerage industry for the last decades. Said Dirk Mueller-Ingrand, Co-Founder of Market Rebellion, "By applying technologies, which haven't been utilized in this industry, the new brokerage platform will fundamentally change how millions of independent traders can take control of their own financial destiny."

Voyager and Market Rebellion will jointly operate the business and expect to scale the business aggressively. The transaction requires FINRA approval.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

About Market Rebellion, LLC

The co-founders of optionMONSTER and tradeMONSTER Jon Najarian, Pete Najarian, and Dirk Mueller-Ingrand launched Market Rebellion, LLC to challenge the status quo of trading and investing by sharing their extensive experience as professional traders to put independent traders on the same footing as large institutional investors for options, equities, cryptocurrencies and more. Drawing on their team's extensive experience as professional traders and analysts, Market Rebellion provides independent traders with trading ideas, education, content and tools covering unusual options activity, technical and fundamental analysis, options theory and strategy, trading discipline, investor psychology and more so that they can take control of their own financial destiny rather than having to rely on big institutions. More info at https://marketrebellion.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future growth and performance of the business, momentum in the businesses, future adoption of digital assets, and the Company's anticipated results may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Voyager's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to the risk that the global economy, industry, or the Company's businesses and investments do not perform as anticipated, that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, that trading momentum does not continue or the demand for trading solutions declines, customer acquisition does not increase as planned, product and international expansion do not occur as planned, risks of compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to the business and those other risks contained in the Company's public filings, including in its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form (AIF). Factors that could cause actual results of the Company and its businesses to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; changes in laws or approaches to regulation, the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem by institutions; changes in the volatility of crypto currency, changes in demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum, changes in the status or classification of cryptocurrency assets, cybersecurity breaches, a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for the trading businesses or achieving mandates and gaining traction; failure to grow assets under management, an adverse development with respect to an issuer or party to the transaction or failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business and that current trends in respect of digital assets continue. Readers are cautioned that Assets Under Management and trading volumes fluctuate and may increase and decrease from time to time and that such fluctuations are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements, past and present performance and trends are not guarantees of future performance, accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, current or past performance, or current or past trends. Information identifying assumptions, risks, and uncertainties relating to the Company are contained in its filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company assumes no obligation to provide operational updates, except as required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Readers are cautioned that past performance is not indicative of future performance and current trends in the business and demand for digital assets may not continue and readers should not put undue reliance on past performance and current trends. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-and-market-rebellion-to-form-online-broker-platform-for-equities-options-and-futures-trading-301284461.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.