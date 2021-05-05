Mr. Hagai Hillman Joins Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. as a CEO Bringing with Him Decades of Experience and Proven Track Record in the Pharma, Botanical and Medical Cannabis Industries

Tel Aviv, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrine Global, Corp. ( CTGL) (Citrine Global) is pleased to announce that Mr. Hagai Hillman has been appointed as a chief executive officer of Cannovation Center Israel Ltd., partly (60%) owned by its Israeli subsidiary CTGL - Citrine Global Israel Ltd. Hagai will manage Cannovation Center Israel Ltd., which focuses on Cannovation Center Israel flagship Operational Innovation Center for the health, wellness, botanical, and medical cannabis industries backed in part by Israeli government grants and contributions.



Mr. Hillman is an industry leader and brings with him decades of experience and a proven track record with multiple relationships and collaborations with academic institutions in the pharma, botanical and medical cannabis Industries in Israel and worldwide. Previously, Hagai founded and owned Breath of Life Pharma, Ltd., which he led from 2009 to 2020 to become the largest medical cannabis company in Israel. Hagai has held an Israeli government license as a certified grower of medical cannabis since 2009 and was the founder and chairman of the Israeli Licensed Medical Cannabis Growers Association, establishing research facilities and labs for the pharma, botanical and medical cannabis industries.

Citrine Global developed a unique platform for Operational Innovation Centers of production, manufacturing plants, laboratories, research and development, clean rooms, operations, logistics, distribution and business strategy for the health, wellness, botanicals, and medical cannabis industries.

Hagai will manage Cannovation Center Israel Ltd., the first Operational Innovation Center with Israeli government support as an eco-system that will attract partners, market leaders, companies, and technologies, turning Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. into a global center in these fields.

Hagai will lead the development of a unique line of products and cooperation initiatives for joint innovation, research, development, and production in the fields of botanicals, medical cannabis, cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and beverages to bring new products and new technologies to market using various business models.

Ms. Ora Elharar Soffer, Citrine Globals Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer stated: We see in Hagai an industry leader and believe that he will bring Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. to the next level of development, using his vast professional experience and extensive knowledge in the relevant industries".

Mr. Hagai Hillman, chief executive officer of Cannovation Center Israel Ltd., stated: "The Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. is poised to be at the heart of a new kind of operational innovation center that will provide product that will change many peoples quality of life and support their health. I am excited to be joining this wonderful vision and support it with all my knowledge and experience".

About Citrine Global Corp.

Citrine Globals vision is to become a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions that improve the health and quality of life of people worldwide.

Citrine Global developed a five-element approach of multi-strategy solutions to realize this vision:

1. The First Element - Focusing on the Israeli Technology Market:

Citrine Globals business activity is comprised of developing Israeli technologies and solutions and bringing them to global markets. Israel, the Startup Nation, is considered a leader in many high-tech and biotech industries. The Israeli technology sector is backed by the Israeli government, which views technology and innovation as important growth engines for the Israeli economy.

Citrine Global headquarters and top executives are based in Ramat Gan, Israel, where Citrine Global operates via its 100%-owned-subsidiary, CTGL Citrine Global Israel Ltd. The Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. is 60%-owned by CTGL Citrine Global Israel Ltd.

2. The Second Element - Operational Innovation Center Platform for the Health, Wellness, Botanicals and Medical Cannabis Industries:

Citrine Global developed a unique platform of Operational Innovation Centers that create eco-systems for the health, wellness, botanicals, and medical cannabis industries. The first Operational Innovation Center is Cannovation Center Israel Ltd., which is backed in part by Israeli government grants and benefits.

Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. will include laboratories for botanicals and cannabis research, plant genetics, pharmacological research, product development and facilities for preclinical and clinical trials, certified factories for cannabis, health and wellness products, storage, packaging, distribution, and consultancy services for strategy and business development.

3. The Third Element - Focusing on the Health, Wellness, Botanicals and Medical Cannabis Industries:

Citrine Global believes in the health, wellness, botanicals, and medical cannabis industries, which demonstrate high growth potential, and is primarily focused on these industries.

4. The Fourth Element - Acquiring Technologies and Developing Scientific, Research, and Commercial Collaborations:

Citrine Global will develop a unique line of products and cooperation initiatives for joint innovation, research, development, and production under the Cannovation brand in the fields of botanicals, medical cannabis, cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and beverages to bring new products and new technologies to market that will leverage company value and create intellectual property using various business models.

5. The Fifth Element - Creating a Global Network of Offices, Subsidiaries, and Operational Innovation Centers:

Citrine Globals growth strategy is to create an international network that operates through subsidiary companies, local teams, partners, and Cannovation Operational Innovation Centers.

Website: http://www.citrine-global.com

For inquiries and further information, please contact: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, Citrine Global is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that Hagai will manage Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. as an eco-system that will attract partners, market leaders, companies, and technologies, and turn Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. into a global center in these fields, that Hagai will lead the development of a unique line of products and cooperation initiatives for joint innovation, research, development, and production in the fields of botanicals, medical cannabis, cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and beverages to bring new products and new technologies to market, that Hagai Hillman will bring Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. to the next level of development, using his vast professional experience and extensive knowledge in the relevant industries, and that the Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. is poised to be at the heart of a new kind of operational innovation center that will provide product that will change many peoples quality of life and support their health. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Citrine Global only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication include, but are not limited to: trends in target markets; effects of competition in the Companys main markets; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in its major businesses; profitability of the growth strategy; and changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces. Except as otherwise required by law, Citrine Global undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Citrine Global, reference is made to Citrine Globals reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

