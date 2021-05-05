Markel Gayner Asset Management Cuts Microchip Technology, Archer-Daniels

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Markel Gayner Asset Management Corp. sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Microchip Technology

The guru's Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) position was reduced by 65.64%, impacting the portfolio by -0.22%.

The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion and an enterprise value of $47.91 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.07% and return on assets of 1.95% are underperforming 60% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.04.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 6.79% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.26%.

O-I Glass

The guru curbed the position in O-I Glass Inc. (OI) by 74.68%, impacting the portfolio by -0.06%.

The company, which manufactures glass bottles, has a market cap of $2.68 billion and an enterprise value of $7.28 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 76.52% is outperforming 99% of companies in the packaging and containers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.37.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.41% of outstanding shares, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.11%.

Guidewire Software

The firm closed its position in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE). The trade had an impact of -0.02% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides software solutions, has a market cap of $8.52 billion and an enterprise value of $7.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.3% and return on assets of -0.92% are underperforming 62% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.44.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 6.82% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43% and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

Archer-Daniels

The guru curbed the position in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) by 1.01%, impacting the portfolio by -0.01%.

The company, which processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities, has a market cap of $36.38 billion and an enterprise value of $48 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 10.52% and return on assets of 4.34% are outperforming 59% of companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.06.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.03% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

