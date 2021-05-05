Logo
Oconee Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

PRNewswire
May 05, 2021
PR Newswire

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2021

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the first quarter of 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending March 31, 2021, was $824,221 or $0.92 per common share. This compares to $149,342 or $0.17 per common share for the first quarter of the prior year. This represents a 452% increase in net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $591 thousand and increases in mortgage banking income of $423 thousand.

Total assets as of March 31, 2021, were $516.7 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $326.4 million and deposits were $467.3 million as of March 31, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, total loans increased 2.1% and total deposits increased 5.1% versus December 31, 2020.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "we were pleased with our quarterly results, particularly the improvement in earnings over the year ago quarter, as well as the nice growth in loans and deposits during the quarter. We are also happy to report that through the end of April, we have made over $17 million of loans under the second round of PPP. This is in addition to the $56 million of PPP loans we made in the first round of PPP. This level of PPP lending demonstrates our commitment to our vision of being essential to the lives, businesses and communities we serve."

Stevens also noted "in March, our board of directors voted to increase our annual dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.65 per share, an increase of 8.3%. We're pleased to be able to share a larger portion of our financial success with our shareholders. Also during the first quarter, we converted our downtown Athens loan production office at One Press Place to a full service office. The Athens Financial Center can now offer our customers our full suite of products and services."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.






















OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












3/31/2021


12/31/2020





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 63,471,003


$ 76,418,430



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

98,489,775


75,548,813



Other investment

247,400


359,700



Mortgage loans held for sale

9,668,013


6,408,720










Loans, net of unearned income

330,707,661


323,624,861



Allowance for loan loss

(4,304,195)


(4,057,091)




Loans, net

326,403,466


319,567,770










Premises and equipment

6,427,021


5,103,036



Other real estate owned

--


--



Other assets

11,955,318


11,129,233




Total Assets

$ 516,661,995


$ 494,535,702








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$ 467,283,879


$ 444,701,932



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,776,484


9,770,497



Dividends payable

582,180


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,553,078


1,928,168




Total Liabilities

479,195,622


456,400,597









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,795,076


1,794,250



Restricted Stock

(63,724)


(37,976)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822


4,147,114



Retained earnings

31,093,020


30,850,978



Unrealized gain/loss on securities

482,180


1,380,739




Total Stockholder's Equity

37,466,373


38,135,105











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 516,661,995


$ 494,535,702








OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












3/31/2021


3/31/2020





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$ 3,853,102


$ 3,270,326



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

187,343


88,820




Treasuries & Agencies

104,647


291,825




Corporate

67,773


--



Federal funds sold & other

20,573


140,810





4,233,437


3,791,781









Interest Expense:






Deposits

286,087


596,912



Other

155,987


--



Total Interest Expense

442,074


596,912











Net interest income

3,791,363


3,194,869









Provision for loan losses

235,500


187,500










Net income after provision for loan losses

3,555,863


3,007,369









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

106,182


130,830



Gain on Sale of Assets

--


--



Securities gains (losses), net

196,303


--



Mortgage banking income

585,233


161,492



SBA loan related income

44,446


129,978



Commissions on investment sales

79,217


145,620



Other

402,079


321,406



Total noninterest income

1,413,461


889,325









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,290,952


2,431,458



Occupancy

307,016


285,128



Other operating

1,327,366


1,018,618



Total noninterest expense

3,925,334


3,735,204











Income before provision for income taxes

1,043,990


161,491









Provision for income taxes

219,769


12,149











Net Income

$ 824,221


$ 149,342











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662


895,478




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662


895,478




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.92


$ 0.17

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301284898.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

