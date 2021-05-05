Antero Resources Announces Appointment of Brenda R. Schroer to the Board of Directors

DENVER, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources" or the "Company") today announced that Brenda R. Schroer has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), as a Class I director, effective as of April 30, 2021. Ms. Schroer is an independent director under the director independence standards set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the applicable listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Schroer's appointment brings the size of the Board to eight directors, seven of whom are independent for service on the Board.

Ms. Schroer has an extensive background in the oil and gas industry, previously serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Concho Resources from January 1, 2019 until it was acquired by ConocoPhillips in January 2021. Ms. Schroer also oversaw Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") reporting at Concho. Ms. Schroer is currently the Interim Chief Financial Officer for Solaris Midstream Holdings, where she also served on the board from July 2019 until February 2021. Prior to joining Concho in 2013 as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Ms. Schroer was with Ernst & Young LLP beginning in 1999, with her most recent position being America's Oil & Gas Sector Resident within E&Y's national audit practice. Ms. Schroer received a BBA in Accounting from West Texas A&M University in 1998 and a MS in Accounting from Texas A&M University in 1999.

Paul M. Rady, President, Chairman and CEO of Antero Resources commented, "We are excited to welcome Brenda to our Board of Directors. Brenda brings extensive oil and gas finance and accounting experience from her roles at Solaris Midstream and Concho. This, combined with her ESG reporting background, will make her a valuable addition to the Antero Board."

Ms. Schroer stated, "I am pleased to join the Antero Resources Board of Directors. As one of the largest natural gas and NGL producers in the U.S., with peer leading ESG performance, there is significant opportunity for the Company to continue to create value for Antero shareholders."

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM), Antero Resources is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-resources-announces-appointment-of-brenda-r-schroer-to-the-board-of-directors-301284938.html

SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation