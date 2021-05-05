Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 12, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 (domestic) or (765) 507-2618 (international) and referring to conference ID number 8981662. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Companys website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Companys website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minervas portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia, and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinsons disease. Minervas common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol NERV. For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

