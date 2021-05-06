Syneos Health Leaders Recognized For Visionary Healthcare Expertise Through HBA

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health ( SYNH, Financial), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that Lynn Hamilton, Senior Director, Clinical Operations and Clinical Development Services, and Katya Magonova, MBA, Senior Engagement Manager, Commercial Advisory Group, have been recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomens Association (HBA) as exemplary female leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry for 2021.



While it was a tough decision to choose amongst a long list of women leaders across the organization, Lynn and Katya stood out. Both of these women are strong leaders, with exceptional talents, who continue to serve as role models through their commitment to the business and by living our Values, said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. Were thrilled to see women leaders who embody the inclusive and collaborative leadership style that we cultivate at Syneos Health represented externally by our corporate partners.

HBA is a global nonprofit organization comprised of individuals and organizations spanning the healthcare industry, committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women. Each year, the organization celebrates women leaders across the life sciences spectrum through their corporate partner Rising Star and Luminary employee recognition program.

In 2021, two Syneos Health leaders are being recognized in the HBA Rising Star category. This honor is awarded to women in the first 15 to 20 years of their professional careers who contribute significantly to their organization, exemplify leadership and serve as role models to top talent.

Lynn Hamilton, Senior Director for Clinical Operations and Clinical Development Services, oversees FSP 360 services across 36 countries, driving operational excellence and process optimization for large-scale partnerships. She brings a proven track record of implementing accelerated solutions that improve consistency across programs. Lynn is passionate about building strong teams that deliver and embrace a diversity of experiences, innovations and capabilities.





Senior Director for Clinical Operations and Clinical Development Services, oversees FSP 360 services across 36 countries, driving operational excellence and process optimization for large-scale partnerships. She brings a proven track record of implementing accelerated solutions that improve consistency across programs. Lynn is passionate about building strong teams that deliver and embrace a diversity of experiences, innovations and capabilities. Katya Magonova, MBA, a Senior Engagement Manager in the Commercial Advisory Group within Consulting, is a people manager with day-to-day oversight of multiple client projects and responsibility for ensuring a superior client experience. She has focused on corporate and portfolio strategy, commercial opportunity assessments, brand and go-to-market strategy, launch planning and lifecycle management. She is a lead by example leader, collaborating with her teams to deliver exceptional solutions every day.



Syneos Health has been a member of the HBA for more than 20 years. This commitment is part of the organizations Diversity, Equity and Inclusion focus, investing in womens leadership, innovation and creativity across the biopharmaceutical sector.

Lynn and Katya exemplify employees who embody our Values challenging the status quo, collaborating and being passionate to change lives, added Michelle Keefe, President, Commercial Solutions, Syneos Health. As a company purpose-built to challenge the old ways of biopharmaceutical development, diversity is the foundation of who we are. By diversifying and strengthening our knowledge of real world challenges, these women are helping to create better outcomes for patients and people worldwide.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( SYNH, Financial) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 25,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .