Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.





Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (the Company).









Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTC: JETKY) is a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company is focused on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The Company mainly partners with delivery restaurants and provides restaurant delivery services for restaurants that do not deliver themselves.*









In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.









* This information was provided by Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (May 2021).









Depositary Receipt Information











Country











Netherlands











Custodian Bank











Deutsche Bank AG, Amsterdam branch











Effective Date











May 4, 2021



































Level III ADR























CUSIP











48214T206











ISIN











US48214T2069











Symbol











JETKY











Exchange











OTC











Current Ratio











10 ADS: 1 ordinary shares











Eligibility











DTC





























































Depositary Receipt Contacts











Head of Depositary Receipts























Daniel Clark























Tel: +1 212 250-3547















































www.adr.db.com











Markets Distribution











[email protected]











London























Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500











gtb.db.com











New York























Tel: +1 212 250 9100























Hong Kong























Tel: +852 2203 7854

















































Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germanys leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.









The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. CopyrightMay 2021 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005985/en/