Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. Buys TC Energy Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, The Toronto-Dominion Bank

TRP, BNS, TD, NTR, CM, PBA, SU, AQN, SHOP, CVE, TU, Reduced Positions: GIB, CNQ, KL, SJR,

Investment company Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys TC Energy Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Nutrien, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,645,299 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 620.36% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 6,320,564 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1163.31% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,967,903 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 206.99% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 2,303,054 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 660.17% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 958,386 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 302.83%

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 1163.31%. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.51%. The holding were 6,320,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $57.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.55%. The holding were 4,645,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 2,967,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 660.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $58.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 2,303,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.83%. The purchase prices were between $84.52 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $92.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 958,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mufg Securities (canada), Ltd. added to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 512.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,792,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.