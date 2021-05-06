Logo
Unique Logistics Adds 52 New Cargo Charter Flights from Asia to the United States

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, is proud to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Korean Air to add an additional 52 cargo charter flights for the period of August 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. These additional flights will be from Vietnam to the United States and are anticipated to create additional air cargo capacity for the Company's customer base.

Unique Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unique Logistics International, Inc.)

Since its inception, May 27, 2020, UNQL successfully and rapidly expanded its market share in the freight forwarding business in Asia. "This is in line with our strategic priorities and goals," said Sunandan Ray, Chief Executive Officer, "We are going to make a concerted effort to continuously expand our foothold within Asia to better serve our growing customer network in the US and around the world."

ABOUT UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. While we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Unique Logistics International, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-logistics-adds-52-new-cargo-charter-flights-from-asia-to-the-united-states-301285982.html

SOURCE Unique Logistics International, Inc.

