Dream Finders Homes Announces Date for 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. ( DFH), one of the nations fastest growing homebuilding companies, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



Dream Finders Homes encourages all interested parties -- including analysts, current and potential stockholders, and other stakeholders -- to submit questions in writing about the Companys results and business to [email protected] The Company intends to make written responses to selected questions available monthly by furnishing Current Reports on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission and through its investor relations website at https://investors.dreamfindershomes.com/.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nations fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholders equity. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

SOURCE: Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Investor and Analyst Contact:

Rick Moyer, Chief Financial Officer [email protected],com

Anabel Fernandez, Treasurer [email protected]

Media Contact:

Rick Moyer, Chief Financial Officer [email protected],com

Anabel Fernandez, Treasurer [email protected]

Robert Riva, General Counsel [email protected]