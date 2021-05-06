Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming MoffettNathanson and J.P. Morgan Conferences





Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO will participate in the upcoming MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 and J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.









Both presentations will be held virtually.









The MoffettNathanson presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00pm EDT on Wednesday, May 12th. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.









The J.P. Morgan presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30am EDT on Tuesday, May 25th. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link.









About Altice USA





Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5.0 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006258/en/