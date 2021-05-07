nLIGHT to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a global leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:
Northcoast Research Spring Consumer & Industrial Conference on Monday, May 10, 2021
Needhams 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Cowens 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Craig-Hallums 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021
Stifels 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Bairds Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.
