nLIGHT to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences





nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a global leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:















Northcoast Research Spring Consumer & Industrial Conference on Monday, May 10, 2021









Needhams 16 th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021









Cowens 49 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021









Craig-Hallums 18 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021









Bernstein's 37 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021









Stifels 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021









Bairds Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021













nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.





