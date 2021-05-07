Versant Venture Management, LLC Buys Passage Bio Inc, Sells CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Inari Medical Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

New Purchases: PASG,

PASG, Added Positions: ADVM,

ADVM, Reduced Positions: CRSP, FLXN, AKRO, APRE,

CRSP, FLXN, AKRO, APRE, Sold Out: NARI, OCUL,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Versant Venture Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Passage Bio Inc, sells CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Inari Medical Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Akero Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Versant Venture Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Versant Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 1,554,960 shares, 36.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.86% Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 4,959,769 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) - 3,292,339 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 5,068,233 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) - 4,450,638 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio.

Versant Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Passage Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.89%. The holding were 4,959,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98.

Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.26.