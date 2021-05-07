Versant Venture Management, LLC Buys Passage Bio Inc, Sells CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Inari Medical Inc, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

- New Purchases: PASG,
- Added Positions: ADVM,
- Reduced Positions: CRSP, FLXN, AKRO, APRE,
- Sold Out: NARI, OCUL,
For the details of Versant Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Versant Venture Management, LLC
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 1,554,960 shares, 36.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.86%
- Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 4,959,769 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) - 3,292,339 shares, 14.59% of the total portfolio.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 5,068,233 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) - 4,450,638 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio.
Versant Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Passage Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.24 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $21.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.89%. The holding were 4,959,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)
Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Versant Venture Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Versant Venture Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Versant Venture Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Versant Venture Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Versant Venture Management, LLC keeps buying