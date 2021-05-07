Logo
Unique Fabricating to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results and Hold Conference Call on May 13

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer off-road markets, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 following the close of the market.

Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Loftus Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the quarterly results and provide a corporate update on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 844-602-0380 (toll free) or 862-298-0970. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Unique Fabricating's web site at http://ir.uniquefab.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 27, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 41247.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer off-road markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness ("NVH") management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning ("HVAC"), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Rob Fink, FNK IR
+1 (646) 809-0408
[email protected]

SOURCE: Unique Fabricating, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645606/Unique-Fabricating-to-Announce-First-Quarter-2021-Results-and-Hold-Conference-Call-on-May-13

