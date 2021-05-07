Delphi Financial Group Inc Buys iShares MSCI China ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,

New Purchases: EMB, PFF,

EMB, PFF, Added Positions: MCHI, VTI, ANGL, BKLN, KWEB, GXC, TSLX, ACRE, OXLC,

MCHI, VTI, ANGL, BKLN, KWEB, GXC, TSLX, ACRE, OXLC, Reduced Positions: NAD, NEA, MPLX, KTF, NVG,

NAD, NEA, MPLX, KTF, NVG, Sold Out: BABA, LEO,

Investment company Delphi Financial Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI China ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Delphi Financial Group Inc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Delphi Financial Group Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delphi+financial+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 293,367 shares, 18.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 2,025,040 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 4,992,483 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) - 1,612,760 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) - 6,707,963 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio.

Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.728200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 118.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $81.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 124,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 184.63%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.271800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 227,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 123.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 291,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 88.57%. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 55,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.20%. The purchase prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7. The stock is now traded at around $129.970100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 47,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 31.24%. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 112,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Delphi Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Delphi Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.47.