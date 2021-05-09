Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of May 7

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Intel Corp. ( INTC, Financial), Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP, Financial) and Weyerhaeuser Co. ( WY, Financial).

Intel Corp. ( INTC, Financial): Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares

Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares on May 4 at the average price of $56. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.

Intel Corp. is an American international technology corporation that is the world's largest and highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue. The company is also the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the type of microprocessors found in most personal computers. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, and as of May 7 it traded at $57.67.

On May 3, Intel Corp. announced that the company will invest $3.5 billion to equip its New Mexico operations for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including Foveros, the company's breakthrough 3D packaging technology. The multiyear investment is expected to create at least 700 high-tech jobs and 1,000 construction jobs. Planning activities will begin immediately, with construction expected to begin in late 2021.

Eli Lilly and Co. ( LLY, Financial): Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares

Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares on April 30 at the average price of $182.84. The price of the stock has increased by 6.88% since.

Eli Lilly and Co. is an American international pharmaceutical company with offices in 18 countries and products sold in more than 120 countries. The company is known for the fact that it was the first company to mass produce the polio vaccine and the first company to produce human insulin. The company has a market capitalization of $187.5 billion, and as of May 7 it traded at $195.42.

On May 3, Eli Lilly and Co. announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.85 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP, Financial): Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares

Chief Strategy Officer Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares on May 3 at the average price of $36.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is an American beverage conglomerate. Its East-coast division sells coffee, beverages and Keurig brewers. As of July 2018, the company also sells sodas, juices and other soft drinks from its Dr. Pepper Snapple division in Texas. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, and as of May 7 it traded at $36.60.

On April 28, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. announced that Lubomira Rochet has been elected as a director to the company's Board of Directors, effective on April 26. Rochet has spent the last seven years at L'Oral as Chief Digital Officer and a member of the Executive Committee, where she successfully led the company's marketing and commercial transformation. Prior to L'Oral, Rochet served as deputy CEO at Valtech from 2010 to 2014. She is also joining the JAB Holding Company as a Partner, effective June 1.

Weyerhaeuser Co. ( WY, Financial): Senior Vice President and CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares

Senior Vice President and CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares on May 5 at the average price of $38.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.73% since.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is an American international real estate investment trust that is one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands. The company owns or controls 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the United States and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, and as of May 7 it traded at $40.00.

On April 30, Weyerhaeuser Co. reported results for the first quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the quarter totaled $681 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $150 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the same quarter of the prior year. Net sales for the quarter totaled $2.5 billion compared to net sales of $1.7 billion during the same quarter of the rior year.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to: Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

