3 Stocks With a Solid History of Sales and Earnings Growth

These businesses also have positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

In my opinion, investors may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as they meet the following criteria:

  1. Their price-earnings ratios trade below 20.
  2. Their earnings and revenue, both on a per share basis, have advanced strongly over the past five years, while no losses were posted during the observed period.
  3. These stocks have positive recommendation ratings among sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

American Financial Group Inc

The first stock investors may want to consider is American Financial Group Inc (

AFG, Financial), a Cincinnati, Ohio-based provider of property and casualty insurance as well as annuity products in the United States.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 5.3% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by 14.2% over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (7.75 as of Friday) declined 0.9% on average every year over the years observed.

The stock traded at around $128.70 per share at close on Friday for a market cap of $10.97 billion and a 52-week range of $51.55 to $128.87. Currently, the company pays a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per common share and has a forward dividend yield of 1.56% as of May 7.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and an average target price of $134.50 per share.

Western Alliance Bancorp

The second stock investors may want to consider is Western Alliance Bancorp (

WAL, Financial), a Phoenix, Arizona-based regional bank focusing on banking products and related services.

The company saw the trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 16.5% while the trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increased by 21.5% on average every year over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (17.43 as of Friday) has declined over the past five years.

The stock was trading at around $106.70 per share at close on Friday for a market cap of $11.04 billion and a 52-week range of $26.75 to $109.84. Currently, the company pays a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per common share and has a forward dividend yield of 0.94% as of May 7.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 6 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and an average target price of $120.17 per share.

Autohome Inc

The third stock investors may want to consider is Autohome Inc (

ATHM, Financial), a Chinese operator of websites that provide information to automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 16.5% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by 29.2% per year over the past five years.

The price-earnings ratio (22.16 as of Friday) increased by 0.5% during the time period in question.

The stock traded at around $93.02 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $11.63 billion and a 52-week range of $72.38 to $147.67. On March 5, the company paid an annual cash dividend of 87 cents per common share. It has a forward dividend yield of 0.94% as of May 8.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 6 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 8 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight for this stock and an average target price of about $123.07 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso