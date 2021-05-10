American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co. As of 2021Q1, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+family+insurance+mutual+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co
  1. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 13,686,606 shares, 54.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.89%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 2,078,600 shares, 21.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.45%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 2,390,718 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 368,790 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 80,595 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 368,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 2,078,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co. Also check out:

1. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider