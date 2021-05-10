American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: IWS, VOO,

IWS, VOO, Added Positions: LQD,

LQD, Reduced Positions: HYLB, IWP,

Investment company American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co. As of 2021Q1, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+family+insurance+mutual+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 13,686,606 shares, 54.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.89% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 2,078,600 shares, 21.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.45% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 2,390,718 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 368,790 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 80,595 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 368,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 2,078,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.