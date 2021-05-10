American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

For the details of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+family+insurance+mutual+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 13,686,606 shares, 54.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.89%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 2,078,600 shares, 21.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.45%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 2,390,718 shares, 19.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.92%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 368,790 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 80,595 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio.
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $117.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 368,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 2,078,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co. Also check out:
1. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs