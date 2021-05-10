STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the fiscal year 2020/21 at 10:00 a.m. CEST on May 28. The year-end report will be published at 7:30 a.m. CET on the same day.The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO Gustaf Salford together with CFO Johan Adebck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Welcome!

Time: Friday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:

UK: +44 333 300 9273

USA: +1 833 526 8383

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 73

Webcast: https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210528

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: CEST (Central European Summer Time)

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to and benefits from more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elekta-s-fiscal-year-2020-21,c3343896

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3343896/1415257.pdf Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's Q4_v1

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-elektas-fiscal-year-202021-301287357.html

SOURCE Elekta