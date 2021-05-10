BELLUS Health to Present at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference





BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (BELLUS Health or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that three abstracts on BLU-5937 have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Thoracic Society ("ATS") 2021 International Conference, being held on May 14-19, 2021.









Mini Symposium Presentation:









Title: Improvements in Cough Frequency Over 24 Hours with BLU-5937, a Selective P2X3 Antagonist, in Patient Subgroups Defined by Baseline Awake Cough Frequencies





Session: Hot Takes from Clinical Trials in Lung Disease (A006)





Format: Pre-recorded presentation and live discussion period





Date: Sunday, May 16





Time: 10:00 11:30 a.m. EDT









Poster Presentations:









Title: Design of SOOTHE, a Phase 2b Dose Finding Study with BLU-5937, a Selective P2X3 Antagonist, in Refractory Chronic Cough





Session: Assessment and Treatment of Cough and Chronic Dyspnea (TP044)





Format: On demand









Title: Baseline Characteristics and Burden of Disease in Populations Defined by Cough Frequency Tiers in RELIEF, a Phase 2 Study on the Efficacy and Safety of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough





Session: Assessment and Treatment of Cough and Chronic Dyspnea (TP044)





Format: On demand









Following the conference, the presentation materials will be available in the Scientific Publications section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com.









About BELLUS Health (www.bellushealth.com)









BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus associated with AD.









RCC is a cough lasting more than 8 weeks despite appropriate treatment for underlying condition(s). It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychosocial effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC and current treatment options are limited.









Chronic pruritus associated with AD is an irritating sensation that leads to scratching and persists for longer than 6 weeks in AD patients. It is estimated that up to 10% of adults in the United States suffer from AD almost all report symptoms of pruritus with over 50% of patients attributing chronic pruritus as their most burdensome symptom. Despite currently available treatments targeting AD, there continues to be a lack of options targeting the burden of pruritus in patients with AD.









