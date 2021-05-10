Kim Waller Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Kim Waller has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firms Organizational Strategy practice. She is based in the Chicago area.

Waller joins Korn Ferry from a global advisory firm, where she was executive vice president of Diversity Solutions. There, she developed thought leadership and owned strategic partnerships with high-performing women and minority owned firms across the United States. Previously, she was the chief operating officer of new business development for a multinational professional services firm.

Waller has experience developing and building talent and risk management strategies for Fortune 500 companies and large governmental entities across North America. She is a skilled advisor across diversity and inclusion, risk management, organizational change management, HR process, team coaching, and skills development.

Kim has over thirty-years of progressive leadership experience across minority business enterprises, public entity, higher education, and financial institution clients. Kim will help our board and CEO clients transform their business with the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion, moving them from theory to action, said Laura Manson-Smith, global leader, Organization Strategy, Korn Ferry. We are delighted to have her expertise and skillset on the team.

Waller holds a masters degree in Learning and Organizational Change from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Economics from University of Wisconsin, Madison.

