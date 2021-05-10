Saatchi Art Presents The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, Virtual Edition, Launching May 11-16

This Virtual Reality Experience Will Precede The Other Art Fairs In-Person Fair This Summer at the Brooklyn Expo Center



The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, Virtual Edition, in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Features Some of New Yorks Most Exciting Artists, Artist-Led Workshops, a Short Films Program and Live Conversations with Art World Insiders

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, will introduce its next Virtual Edition Fair, The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, on May 11-16. This Brooklyn edition of The Other Art Fairs virtual reality fair series will feature more than 80 local and international emerging artists, along with compelling content from New York-based creatives and arts organizations. Visitors will be able to connect directly with exhibiting artists through the Chat with An Artist feature accessible at each artist booth. Attendees can book a live ten minute video call with the artist to learn more about the artists process and inquire about a specific artwork.

Following the Virtual Edition Fair, The Other Art Fair Brooklyn is set to return with an in-person art fair July 22-25, at the Brooklyn Expo Center.

The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, Virtual Edition will also feature the most recent winners of The Other Art Fairs New Futures award -- Caroline Boreri , Watson Mere and Wenlu Bao . Launched in 2021, New Futures is an initiative developed to champion the works of up-and-coming and underrepresented artists from the local art community. These three New York-based creatives represent the next generation of emerging artists showing great promise at the beginning of their careers.

The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, Virtual Edition is partnering with ArTech Collective , an organization and community arts center that provides opportunities for artists to develop and express themselves through inclusive, innovative and accessible approaches to traditional and new media. The Brooklyn Virtual Edition will feature the works of five abstract artists and members of ArTech Collective -- Maria Alcantara, Wayne Anderson, Elvin Flores, Oswald James and Rayed Mohammad -- who explore different techniques in art to communicate their perceptions of the world. Based in the Bronx, the studio is an extension of AHRC NYCs mission to find ways for children and adults with intellectual and other developmental disabilities to live their lives to their fullest potential.

As we continue to see increased interest from both our visitors and exhibiting artists, Brooklyns Virtual Edition Fair will showcase some exciting new talent, embracing the unique personality of the city, said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. Brooklyn was the location of our first U.S. fair back in 2017, so we feel a special connection to the borough and the talented creatives weve come to work with year after year. Were also looking forward to our return to the Brooklyn Expo Center for an in-person Fair scheduled later this summer.

The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, Virtual Edition runs from May 11-16, and features will include artist workshops, fair director-led tours, special exhibitions, curator talks and more.

Some highlights from The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, Virtual Editions programming include:

ArTech Collective: special exhibition featuring five abstract artists and members of ArTech Collective -- Maria Alcantara, Wayne Anderson, Elvin Flores, Oswald James and Rayed Mohammad -- who explore different techniques in art to communicate their perceptions of the world.

GIPHY Arts: presents its short films Spring Showcase. Similar to an animated short, each GIF-length film tells a story through an experimental or narrative lens in under 30 seconds flat and has been adapted from its native Clips format on GIPHY to create a one-of-a-kind viewing experience.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE 60 Seconds Of Creativity: The Other Art Fair is challenging three artists to make a custom artwork in 60 seconds -- the time it takes to make a Bombay & Tonic. Artists Amber Vittoria, Luis Martin and Kendra Dandy will all create a piece of art in the same time it takes a BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bartender to make the perfect cocktail. Inside the Brooklyn Virtual Edition, visitors will be able to view the unique 60 Second Artworks and watch special Behind-the-Scenes videos featuring Bombay Sapphire's national bartender Ryan K. Wainwright. Visitors will also be able to express their creativity from home with three Bombay & Tonic Twist recipes created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

Invest in Art with Saatchi Art: Saatchi Arts Curator Monty Preston will walk visitors through what to look for when investing in emerging artists, and highlight some of her favorites from the Brooklyn Virtual Edition Fair.

ARTIST ROOMS

All featured artists will be showcased across three rooms to allow visitors to more easily digest all artist stands. Rooms will be carefully curated by the fair team to ensure an exciting and varied breadth of medium. Visitors can also take a pre-recorded Room Highlights' tour led by the Fair Director before they enter the Room.

Yellow Room: Visitors will discover the Geometric Room featuring bright colors, fun sculptural works, design based pieces, plus much more, including the GIPHY Arts short film Spring Showcase, 60 Seconds of Creativity by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, and works under $1000.

Green Room: Visitors can explore works in the Asymmetrical Room featuring large scale abstracts, thoughtful photography, intricate collages, as well as the short films program presented by MarqueeTV, 60 Seconds of Creativity by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, and works under $500.

Purple Room: Visitors will visit the Sinuous Room featuring sweeping figurative paintings, graceful illustrations, photography and more, including ArTechs curated collection of abstract works, 60 Seconds of Creativity by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, and works under $1000.

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike other fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the worlds largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

