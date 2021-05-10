Logo
Adams Street Partners Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adams Street Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, DoorDash Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Pulmonx Corp, sells BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Street Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Adams Street Partners Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+street+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC
  1. Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 23,565,433 shares, 32.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 863,200 shares, 25.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 777,562 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 192,193 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) - 2,989,644 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.4%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 192,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 218,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 95,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $90.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 116,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 114,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 41,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Adams Street Partners Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 200.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

