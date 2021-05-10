Adams Street Partners Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, DDOG, DASH, NARI, LUNG, CRSP, PDD, CRWD, NET, SPT, AJX, OYST, ASAN,

Investment company Adams Street Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, DoorDash Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Pulmonx Corp, sells BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Street Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Adams Street Partners Llc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) - 23,565,433 shares, 32.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) - 863,200 shares, 25.29% of the total portfolio. Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) - 777,562 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 192,193 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) - 2,989,644 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.4%

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 192,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 218,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 95,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $90.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 116,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $44 and $67.54, with an estimated average price of $57.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 114,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $101.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 41,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 200.91%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,583 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Adams Street Partners Llc sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08.