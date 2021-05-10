Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp Buys LendingClub Corp, Primis Financial Corp, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc, Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Amalgamated Financial Corp

New Purchases: LC, 7H80,

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys LendingClub Corp, Primis Financial Corp, sells Meta Financial Group Inc, Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Amalgamated Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp owns 15 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+financial+partners+gp%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) - 2,078,289 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) - 2,269,563 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 729,578 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.52% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 546,384 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.54% Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 1,461,353 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 935,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.982000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 695,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.