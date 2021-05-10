Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp Buys LendingClub Corp, Primis Financial Corp, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc, Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Amalgamated Financial Corp

For the details of PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+financial+partners+gp%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP
- Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) - 2,078,289 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio.
- Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) - 2,269,563 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 729,578 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.52%
- Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 546,384 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.54%
- Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 1,461,353 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio.
Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 935,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)
Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.982000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 695,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.
