Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Live video webcast with CEO, Jeffrey Eisenberg on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens, announced today that Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic will present the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 18th at 3:30 PM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company's website (xeneticbio.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient- and tumor-specific neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen, its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and receives royalty payments under this agreement.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(833) 475-8247
[email protected]

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645862/Xenetic-Biosciences-Inc-to-Present-at-the-Q2-Virtual-Investor-Summit

