Ami Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Axalta Coating Systems, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, TriMas Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ami Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Axalta Coating Systems, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, TriMas Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kendallville, IN, based Investment company Ami Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Axalta Coating Systems, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, TriMas Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ami Investment Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 89,049 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 45,481 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 105,188 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 65,474 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,989 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Ami Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 29,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Ami Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 103,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.

Sold Out: TriMas Corp (TRS)

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in TriMas Corp. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider