Ami Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Axalta Coating Systems, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, TriMas Corp

New Purchases: VGSH, INTC, ADP, HGV,

VGSH, INTC, ADP, HGV, Added Positions: VHT, BK, VTV, SCHX, SCHE, SCHF, VOO, LBRDA, VCIT, CMCSA, SUB, XLE, EPD,

VHT, BK, VTV, SCHX, SCHE, SCHF, VOO, LBRDA, VCIT, CMCSA, SUB, XLE, EPD, Reduced Positions: VCR, SPY, VGT, WMT, CB, JPM, SCHG, VFH, PEP, SCHZ, SCHO, ORCL, SCHA,

VCR, SPY, VGT, WMT, CB, JPM, SCHG, VFH, PEP, SCHZ, SCHO, ORCL, SCHA, Sold Out: AXTA, TRS, IGIB,

Kendallville, IN, based Investment company Ami Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Axalta Coating Systems, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, TriMas Corp, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ami Investment Management Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 89,049 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 45,481 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 105,188 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 65,474 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,989 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $194.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 29,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 103,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.62.

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in TriMas Corp. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95.

Ami Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.75 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $60.15.