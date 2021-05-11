P.a.w. Capital Corp Buys uniQure NV, IVERIC bio Inc, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

- New Purchases: QURE, ISEE, RSVA, TFFP, TDC,
- Added Positions: HYRE, ZIXI, ASPU, PFE, PG, MRK, VZ, MJ0C, MTBC, PEP, T, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, APPS, OPRX, RCM, AMBA, EMKR, EVER, ALLT, APTO, VRNS, EIGR, ASUR, MCHX, SLB, XOM, GS, UNM, BX, MS, JPM, CVX, RDS.A, DOW,
- Sold Out: RGNX, MITK, CNST, RSVAU, CEMI,
These are the top 5 holdings of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP
- Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 200,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.86%
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 100,000 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 165,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
- CareCloud Inc (MTBC) - 610,000 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 48,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%
P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVA)
P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)
P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)
P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 63,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)
P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)
P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)
P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)
P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $49.95, with an estimated average price of $42.72.Sold Out: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)
P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.06.Sold Out: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)
P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36.Sold Out: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVAU)
P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $17.31.Sold Out: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI)
P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $5.6.
