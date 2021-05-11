Logo
P.a.w. Capital Corp Buys uniQure NV, IVERIC bio Inc, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, OptimizeRx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company P.a.w. Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys uniQure NV, IVERIC bio Inc, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, HyreCar Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Regenxbio Inc, Mitek Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, P.a.w. Capital Corp. As of 2021Q1, P.a.w. Capital Corp owns 58 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/p.a.w.+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP
  1. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 200,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.86%
  2. Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 100,000 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
  3. EverQuote Inc (EVER) - 165,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  4. CareCloud Inc (MTBC) - 610,000 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  5. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 48,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.73%
New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $29.24 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $35.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVA)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in IVERIC bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.08 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 63,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradata Corp (TDC)

P.a.w. Capital Corp initiated holding in Teradata Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $39.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HyreCar Inc (HYRE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in HyreCar Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $9.01. The stock is now traded at around $5.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

P.a.w. Capital Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Regenxbio Inc (RGNX)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Regenxbio Inc. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $49.95, with an estimated average price of $42.72.

Sold Out: Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Mitek Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.06.

Sold Out: Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $23.39 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.36.

Sold Out: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVAU)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.24 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $17.31.

Sold Out: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI)

P.a.w. Capital Corp sold out a holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.4 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $5.6.



