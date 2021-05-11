Maarten Edixhoven to leave Aegon the Netherlands

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maarten Edixhoven to leave Aegon the Netherlands

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Aegon announced today that Maarten Edixhoven will step down as CEO of Aegon the Netherlands and member of the Management Board, effective May 11, 2021.



After seven years at Aegon, of which nearly five as CEO of Aegons Dutch business, Maarten has decided to continue his career outside the organization. Under his leadership, Aegon the Netherlands has become a nimbler and more customer-centric organization.



Lard Friese, CEO Aegon N.V., said: During his years at Aegon, Maarten has always shown a passion for building a sustainable business. He is known as a compassionate leader, dedicated to our customers and employees. As a member of the Management Board, Maarten made sure to always bring the external perspective to the table. On behalf of all colleagues at Aegon, I would like to thank Maarten for his valuable contributions to our company and wish him all the best in his new role.



There is never a right time to say goodbye, and I have given this decision a lot of thought. It has been a great pleasure to be part of Aegon, and I am proud of what we have accomplished during the years I had the privilege to lead the Dutch business. I want to thank my colleagues across the whole organization for their support and collaboration over the years and wish them great success for the future, said Maarten Edixhoven.



The process to identify a successor is underway. Further announcements will be made when appropriate.



About Aegon



Aegons roots go back more than 175 years to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the worlds leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegons purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510006061/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)