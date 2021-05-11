Logo
AngioSoma, Inc. Is Pleased To Welcome Darryl Morris As A Strategic Economic Advisor

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Morris' economic, strategic, and market intellingence experience will play a key role in the growth of AngioSoma.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added Darryl Morris as a Strategic Economic Advisor. Morris has over three decades of economic, strategic, and market intelligence experience working with companies, such as Abbott Laboratories.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, AngioSoma, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to improved health," AngioSoma brings innovative medical solutions to the market.

"Darryl Morris brings a wealth of strategic and economic expertise working with financial, healthcare, and biotech organizations to our team," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, AngioSoma, Inc. "We understand how important it is to arm medical professionals with the tools they need to stop the progression of or eradicate challenging diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis. Darryl's experience working with medical technology companies and his market understanding bring another level of strategic expertise to our organization."

Mr. Morris has spent the past three decades focused on market strategy, economic outcomes, and financial support for both private and Fortune 500 companies. A seasoned risk manager and investment strategist, Morris graduated from California State University with a degree in Marketing. He also completed an Executive Management Program at the University of Phoenix.

"I have personally known people who have suffered from as yet uncurable diseases such as Cancer and Multiple Sclerosis," said Morris. "It is fulfilling to be able to share my decades of financial, brand, and strategic experience to the AngioSoma team, as together we work toward a solution that will improve the lives of patients. Working with a drug that does just that is life-changing for everyone involved."

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions and medical devices to the market through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals. AngioSoma is currently working in the field of Multiple Sclerosis, as well as other unsolved medical ailments, to find a way to enhance the quality of life for patients.

Learn more at www.angiosoma.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
[email protected]
240-360-0866

SOURCE: AngioSoma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646355/AngioSoma-Inc-Is-Pleased-To-Welcome-Darryl-Morris-As-A-Strategic-Economic-Advisor

