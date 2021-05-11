Logo
Marten Transport Upgrades Fleet With ORBCOMM's Next Generation, Dual-Mode Asset Tracking Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Leverages ORBCOMMs unique, dual-mode technology to ensure the reliability and efficiency of their communications and protection from network obsolescence

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Marten Transport (Marten), one of the largest refrigerated truckload, dedicated, intermodal and brokerage providers in North America, has begun the retrofit of their fleet of refrigerated and dry van trailers with ORBCOMMs next generation, dual-mode asset tracking solutions in preparation for the sunsetting of 3G wireless service, which will commence at the end of 2021.

An ORBCOMM customer for more than 10 years, Marten is upgrading their fleet with ORBCOMMs unique dual-mode satellite and cellular connectivity, offering redundancy in transport load tracking and monitoring to provide reliable communications even in remote areas where cellular networks are unavailable or unreliable. ORBCOMMs next-gen products feature an embedded global SIM, which enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option.

Marten is utilizing ORBCOMMs latest refrigerated monitoring solution to track the freights location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant and meeting customers standards for quality and service, as well as ORBCOMMs feature-rich, solar-powered device, which offers end-to-end visibility of their dry van assets. By extending the lifecycle of their IoT devices and ensuring protection against network obsolescence as a result of the 3G sunset, Marten will ensure consistent and reliable communications throughout the supply chain and maximize their return on investment. In addition, ORBCOMM is working with Marten to provide an enhanced professional services offering, including advanced business intelligence and industry benchmarking of refrigerated data to improve operational efficiency and deliver incremental ROI across their business.

Marten Transport has one of the largest fleets in the U.S. and represents one of our most significant double-play deployments, which has performed well over the last 10 years, said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMMs Chief Executive Officer. By helping Marten upgrade their fleet with our dual-mode technology and deploy our next-gen asset tracking solutions, we can deliver the highest levels of network performance, coverage and resiliency to enable Marten to manage their extensive fleet for the long term.

We are pleased to extend our successful, long-time partnership with ORBCOMM and leverage their unrivaled dual-mode technology on our refrigerated and dry assets, said Dean Gobrecht, Asset Intelligence Manager for Marten Transport. ORBCOMMs latest tracking and monitoring solutions ensure our multi-asset fleet is running at optimal efficiency and productivity and that our investment is protected for many years to come.

ORBCOMMs expert team of field support technicians is assisting in the installation and activation for Marten to ensure a seamless deployment, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

For more information about ORBCOMMs state-of-the-art dual-mode solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/networks/dual-mode.

About ORBCOMM Inc.
ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com. You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Companys expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Companys control, that may cause the Companys actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts
For Investors:For Trade Media:
Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing
+1 703.433.6360 +1 613.254.5269
[email protected][email protected]
[email protected][email protected]
