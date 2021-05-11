Marten Transport Upgrades Fleet With ORBCOMM's Next Generation, Dual-Mode Asset Tracking Solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Marten Transport (Marten), one of the largest refrigerated truckload, dedicated, intermodal and brokerage providers in North America, has begun the retrofit of their fleet of refrigerated and dry van trailers with ORBCOMMs next generation, dual-mode asset tracking solutions in preparation for the sunsetting of 3G wireless service, which will commence at the end of 2021.



An ORBCOMM customer for more than 10 years, Marten is upgrading their fleet with ORBCOMMs unique dual-mode satellite and cellular connectivity, offering redundancy in transport load tracking and monitoring to provide reliable communications even in remote areas where cellular networks are unavailable or unreliable. ORBCOMMs next-gen products feature an embedded global SIM, which enables cellular connectivity on over 565 cellular networks, facilitating deployment in nearly any region of the world regardless of the connectivity option.

Marten is utilizing ORBCOMMs latest refrigerated monitoring solution to track the freights location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant and meeting customers standards for quality and service, as well as ORBCOMMs feature-rich, solar-powered device, which offers end-to-end visibility of their dry van assets. By extending the lifecycle of their IoT devices and ensuring protection against network obsolescence as a result of the 3G sunset, Marten will ensure consistent and reliable communications throughout the supply chain and maximize their return on investment. In addition, ORBCOMM is working with Marten to provide an enhanced professional services offering, including advanced business intelligence and industry benchmarking of refrigerated data to improve operational efficiency and deliver incremental ROI across their business.

Marten Transport has one of the largest fleets in the U.S. and represents one of our most significant double-play deployments, which has performed well over the last 10 years, said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMMs Chief Executive Officer. By helping Marten upgrade their fleet with our dual-mode technology and deploy our next-gen asset tracking solutions, we can deliver the highest levels of network performance, coverage and resiliency to enable Marten to manage their extensive fleet for the long term.

We are pleased to extend our successful, long-time partnership with ORBCOMM and leverage their unrivaled dual-mode technology on our refrigerated and dry assets, said Dean Gobrecht, Asset Intelligence Manager for Marten Transport. ORBCOMMs latest tracking and monitoring solutions ensure our multi-asset fleet is running at optimal efficiency and productivity and that our investment is protected for many years to come.

ORBCOMMs expert team of field support technicians is assisting in the installation and activation for Marten to ensure a seamless deployment, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

For more information about ORBCOMMs state-of-the-art dual-mode solutions, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/networks/dual-mode.

ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

