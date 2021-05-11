Logo
Maximus CEO Furthers Company's Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer, has signed CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and The Valuable 500 commitments, as part of Maximus' ongoing strategy to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) within the workplace. The efforts of Maximus, led by Caswell and driven by employees, have been recognized for its impact, including being ranked #3 in Washington Business Journal's Corporate+Diversity+Index for Large Companies in Greater D.C.



These two new efforts are further demonstrations of the commitment of myself, our Board of Directors and leadership team, and our employees to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, said Bruce Caswell. President and CEO, Maximus. These initiatives have always been very important to me personally, and the events of the past year have only increased its importance to our diverse workforce across the country and around the globe. As just one example, we called upon our employees across diverse backgrounds to help complete the 2020 Census data collection and help ensure all people were included, as well as our current work with governments in educating the public on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.



By signing onto both initiatives, Maximus has affirmed its determination to become an even more diverse, equitable, and inclusive company. Maximus has taken many steps in achieving these goals already, including hiring a Senior Director of DE&I to build a comprehensive DE&I strategy for the Company which includes providing dedicated unconscious bias training to managers and above across Maximus.



As the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within the workplace, Maximus work with CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion is critical. In doing so, Maximus will engage with other CEO Action signatories, provide engagement opportunities for employees, and drive thought leadership on DE&I.



The Valuable 500 is a global movement putting disability inclusion on the business leadership agenda, calling for 500 of the most influential business leaders to ignite systemic change. By committing to the Valuable 500, Maximus has promised to:





  • Put disability inclusion on their leadership agenda





  • Take one action for colleagues or customers





  • Share that action with the Valuable 500 and with our company as part of the campaign





These signatories further complement Maximus Global Human Rights Statement and U.K. Human Rights Statement which reflect the principles in the UN Global Compact and the UN Guiding Principles of Business and Human Rights, as well as its recognition by the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitation Services as a Champion of Disability Employer, and its qualification as Disability Confident Leader status by the U.K. government and Disability Confident Recruiter status by the Australian Network on Disability.



While these are two important steps to help illustrate our firm commitment to these goals, we fully understand that we must continue to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion through our actions on a daily basis, said Caswell.



About Maximus



Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com



About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion



CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together nearly 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best knownand unsuccessfulactions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.



About The Valuable 500



Launched by social entrepreneur and activist Caroline Casey at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in January 2019, The Valuable 500 aims to put disability on the global business leadership agenda. The Valuable 500 was created by Binc, the organisation founded by Caroline Casey in 2015, with a mission to ignite a historic global movement for a new age of business inclusion capitalising on Caroline Caseys 18-year track record of success engaging over 450 organisations. The campaign has won three awards: a Cannes Lion, D&AD, and a BIMA. Our goal is to persuade 500 multinational companies that have at least 1,000 employees to make a public commitment to advance disability inclusion in their organisation. By engaging the most influential business leaders and brands, we want to create a tipping point within business that unlocks the business, social and economic value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world, and the millions of us who will become disabled over time. We believe that if business takes a lead, society and government will follow, truly inclusive businesses can build truly inclusive societies.

