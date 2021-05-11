Reviv3 Procare Announces Strong Initial Campaign Results from Mass Market National Advertising Effort

Campaign Driving Substantial 892% Increase in New Purchase Sales by First-Time Customers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced strong initial campaign performance results from the Company's first mass market advertising effort launched in late April 2021, aimed at growing direct-to-consumer sales and raising awareness of Reviv3's flagship 3-part hair care system as well as other complementary products.

As compared to the same year-ago period, the campaign has thus far driven a 338% increase in direct-to-consumer channel sales, with an 892% increase in new purchase sales by first-time customers.

The "Beautiful Hair, Beautiful You" campaign is the Company's largest and broadest campaign to date. The national advertising effort targets the Company's core customer base as well as younger consumers through a multi-faceted digital media advertising campaign spanning multiple social media channels, driving targeted sales and new user traffic. The initial campaign is scheduled to continue through May 30, 2021.

"Our first mass market ad campaign has shown substantial performance thus far, notably expanding our high-margin direct-to-consumer business," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reviv3 Procare. "We are seeing strong traction in our target demographics, driving new users to the Reviv3 product platform. Given the recurring nature of our product sales, we believe this influx of new users will help to drive a large base of long-term, passionate customers.

"With these positive initial results in hand, we have continued to optimize our target audience and adjust ad spend to increase our reach and effectiveness. Given the success we have seen to-date, we expect to significantly ramp our advertising spend in the coming weeks to capture additional market share. I look forward to providing further updates upon the conclusion of this initial campaign as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Toghraie.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce brand in the $90 billion hair care products industry. The Company is a predominantly direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

