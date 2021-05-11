Corporación América Airports Announces First Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast





Corporacin Amrica Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its First Quarter results on Wednesday, May 19, after market closes.









Earnings Release





Wednesday, May 19, 2021





Time: After Market Closes









Conference Call





Thursday, May 20, 2021





Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time









Executives





Mr. Martn Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer





Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer





Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager









To participate please dial in





1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)





1-412-317-5258 (International)









Webcast









Replay

Replay Access Code: 10156485

Replay Access Code: 10156485









About Corporacin Amrica Airports









Corporacin Amrica Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporacin Amrica Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker CAAP. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com.





