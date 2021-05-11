Corporación América Airports Announces First Quarter Financial Results Call and Webcast

Corporacin Amrica Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management, today announced that it will report its First Quarter results on Wednesday, May 19, after market closes.
Earnings Release
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Time: After Market Closes
Conference Call
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time
Executives
Mr. Martn Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Jorge Arruda, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager
To participate please dial in
1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-5258 (International)
Webcast %28click+here%29
Replay %28click+here%29+%0A
Replay Access Code: 10156485
About Corporacin Amrica Airports
Corporacin Amrica Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporacin Amrica Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker CAAP. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
